Walk like an Egyptian v0.1.2

Salutations Warlocks, welcome to the year 2022 and welcome to build v0.1.2! So much to discuss as our focus has been on refinement and adding new content to the game, hope you’re ready for a massive patch!

New minions and theme:

The biggest change we have made in v0.1.2 is the brand new minions and Egyptian-themed biome for our previous Earth Boss. It was a massive hurdle to overcome the design issues we had to make the rooms feel unique, but also keep minion and projectile visibility high.







So from left to right, we have:

Sarcophagus with Zombie: This is a combo special, the zombie minion will chase after the player and melee attack them, and the sarcophagus has high health and continues to spawn zombies unless destroyed.

Scarab: This lethal melee-focused minion takes a moment to charge up her attack before quickly pouncing on the player for a melee hit. They have a lot of health but if you can make them charge into objects they will become stunned for a short while.

Jackal: A devastating ranged minion, her attack is fast but predictable. However, you will need to watch your back, as any shot that misses the player and hits an object will split, and ricochet all over the room.

Priest: A support minion, she focuses on healing her allies, so it would be wise to remove her first unless you really like punishment.

Changelog v0.1.2

New:

Egyptian theme added and replaces Earth area.

5 new minions: Sarcophagus, Zombie, Scarab, Jackal, Priest. Can also be summoned in the gallery mode using the randomize button. Menu selection coming soon.

4 new item blueprints.

Enemy spawn effect: Minions now enter the room with style and pizzaz!

Second Chance mechanic: Death is not the end!

New GOR minigame: GOR animations have a minigame if you own the Second Change item.

Changes:

All bosses have new designs.

Finisher minigame UI modified.

A variety of Bug Fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597710/Elewder/

Lots of love has been poured into this update, we hope you all like it!