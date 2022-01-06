AH-94 Attack Helicopter and Multiplayer - Now Available

The AH-94 Attack Helicopter DLC is now available!

Whether you fly alone or online with a copilot, it's a totally different flying/combat experience and a whole new challenge to take on.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1770480/VTOL_VR_AH94_Attack_Helicopter/

Multiplayer!

Also, VTOL VR has been updated to v1.3.0, making multiplayer available for all, although the multiplayer mode is still in active development.

In its current state, there are several 6-player cooperative and 12-player PVP missions to play.

VTEditor and Steam Workshop support for multiplayer missions are not quite ready yet, but that will be the very next step. You can expect to see more multiplayer missions pop up in each coming update, until custom missions are fully supported.

Thank you testers!!

I want to give a huge thank you to the AH-94 test pilots!

It was so helpful to have your input -- from real helicopter flying experience to finding everything that was broken with multicrew.

I'd also like to thank everyone who have been participating in the public_testing branch, finding bugs and making suggestions.

New multiplayer features and changes will continue to be tested on that branch first before moving to the stable branch.