 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Conquest of Go update for 6 January 2022

Patch 0.18.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7981181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to the live version of the Online Go Server (OGS) was made this afternoon which enabled rengo matches. This patch updates The Conquest of Go to no longer display rengo matches and challenges coming from OGS, as The Conquest of Go does not have the features in place to fully support rengo matches at this time. Support for rengo within The Conquest of Go will be evaluated in the future as rengo becomes more mature and finalized on OGS.

Changed files in this update

The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.