Noble Fates 0.23.0.67 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #35
Default to sort by Slot
Increase slots displayed for kingdom member
Fix filtering Caps
Don't display tooltips for filtered items
Kingdoms
Add Venomous as a name option :P```
Changed files in this update