Noble Fates update for 6 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.67 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Last edited by Wendy

Hotfix Update #35 


Default to sort by Slot  
Increase slots displayed for kingdom member  
Fix filtering Caps  
Don't display tooltips for filtered items  

Kingdoms  
Add Venomous as a name option :P```

