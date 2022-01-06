Hi everyone!
Here I am with a new full-bodied update that introduces new features and a new Achievement in Lost Alone!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- Added a new Achievement: Time Lord.
- Added a new section of the "Trophy Room" dedicated to the Time Event record holder.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Changed the cutscene system which sometimes featured a black screen.
- New picture added in the Trophy Room.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Adjusted the "Skip Cutscene" button for the final cutscene.
Changed files in this update