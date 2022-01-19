 Skip to content

Operation Tango update for 19 January 2022

v 2.01_00

Build 7981056

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hundreths of a second to the challenge timer displays for better speedrun accuracy
  • Fixed the case where you could stay stuck in a lockpick during the transition between the hotel and Dragon Island in Mission 6
  • Reduced the possibility of network crashes during the lockpick gameplay
  • Fixed the black screen that stays displayed when restarting a challenge from the death screen
  • Reduced possibility that some achievements don't trigger
  • Fixed bug where symbols were not resetting properly at the end of challenge 2
  • Fixed bug where the arrows of the Gauge Control app in challenge 2 could not be selected when using a gamepad
  • Fixed bug where the Challenge mode icon did not appear on the mission selection screen after being unlocked
  • Added FPS Limiter in Settings
  • Made the Discord link in the Challenge screen clickable
  • Fixed bug where the Hacker could not send an appointment in Mission 2 when that player’s computer had some Windows regional settings like Thai

