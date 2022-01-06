Version 2.0.0.0 - The Final Early Access Update

Hello Everyone,

The full release of the game is about one week away. I've spent quite a bit of time playtesting the game and knocking out issues that you all have reported over the last few weeks. I also did some static and dynamic code analysis and made changes based on those results.

In short, I'm running out of obvious things to fix. So I thought it would be a good time to release version 2.0.0.0, the full release build, to Early Access.

Unless a major issue pops up in the next few days, this will be the build the "Full Release" goes live with on the 14th. (I will probably update translation files and other text files at that time as well.) Any minor issues I'll work into the next minor update or hotfix. In the meantime, I've got a few more loose odds and ends to clean up, particularly with the manual. So that's what I will be doing this week.

I'd like to thank everyone who has played the game, reported issues, debugged the game, offered suggestions, and created content over these last 12 years. I'll have a more fitting thank you with the full release announcement. But I can never say thank you enough. So thanks.