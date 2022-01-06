 Skip to content

Fuchian Chronicles update for 6 January 2022

Chapter 1 of Fuchian Chronicles Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7980880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a brief delay, chapter 1 of Fuchian Chronicles is released! You can get it on Steam right now, and as a reminder, buying the game now also gives you all future chapters for free when they are released!

I previously mentioned that I'll be setting up a discord server for the game, but after thinking about it some more, decided that managing it would distract too much from development right now. I may set one up later on, but for now, please use the Steam Community forum and the relevant discussion threads for bug reports and suggestions.

Thank you for supporting me, and I hope you enjoy my game!

