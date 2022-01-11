游戏更新(2022-01-11)

- 修复暂停+音乐时间为0时，返回标题bgm不播放的问题。
- 修复部分玩家电脑无法播放视频导致的程序崩溃问题。
欢迎各位店主来Q群一起聊天，提出您的想法：
Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 924905518
Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494
所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。
有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
