Bunny eShop update for 11 January 2022

游戏更新(2022-01-11)

Last edited by Wendy

  • 修复暂停+音乐时间为0时，返回标题bgm不播放的问题。
  • 修复部分玩家电脑无法播放视频导致的程序崩溃问题。

欢迎各位店主来Q群一起聊天，提出您的想法：

Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 924905518

Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494

所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。

有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/

