Update Notes 2.5.0 - Custom Avatars

Share · View all patches · Build 7980732 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone Update 2.5.0 is Live now!

What's new:

🏅 Achievements - a bunch of challenges to be unlocked, check out the new profile menu.

🔥 Avatar Customizations - customize your avatar with unlockable items.

🆚 Versus season 5

3 new Versus sets:

🌟 Adhara by Sinteck

🌕 Moonshot by Unmarked

🛰️ Sputnik II by Boztizch

3 new Versus rules:

📏 Wave clock - instead of a 5 minutes round clock, we now have a 1 minute wave clock. When it ends, the next wave loads.

📏 Shot clock - From the moment the ball changes to your color, you have 8 seconds to take your shot before your turn ends.

📏 Score cap - The maximum score per shot is 500 points (diminishing returns above 250).

🚧 Change log from the last Beta version:

📏 Rule change: 100 points bonus for the last target reverted back to 50 points.

🛠️ Tweak: Wave end sound changed.

🐞 Bug fix: Wave skipped bug

🐞 Bug fix: Shielded portals in multiplayer bug fix.

🐞 Bug fix: Wrecking ball ending sound plays after the powerup ended.

🐞 Bug fix: Announcer not announcing the score between rounds in Versus.

🗒️ Note: The January MC will start early next week.

GL;HF