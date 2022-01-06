Update Notes 2.5.0 - Custom Avatars

Hey everyone Update 2.5.0 is Live now!
What's new:
🏅 Achievements - a bunch of challenges to be unlocked, check out the new profile menu.
🔥 Avatar Customizations - customize your avatar with unlockable items.
🆚 Versus season 5
3 new Versus sets:
🌟 Adhara by Sinteck
🌕 Moonshot by Unmarked
🛰️ Sputnik II by Boztizch
3 new Versus rules:
📏 Wave clock - instead of a 5 minutes round clock, we now have a 1 minute wave clock. When it ends, the next wave loads.
📏 Shot clock - From the moment the ball changes to your color, you have 8 seconds to take your shot before your turn ends.
📏 Score cap - The maximum score per shot is 500 points (diminishing returns above 250).
🚧 Change log from the last Beta version:
📏 Rule change: 100 points bonus for the last target reverted back to 50 points.
🛠️ Tweak: Wave end sound changed.
🐞 Bug fix: Wave skipped bug
🐞 Bug fix: Shielded portals in multiplayer bug fix.
🐞 Bug fix: Wrecking ball ending sound plays after the powerup ended.
🐞 Bug fix: Announcer not announcing the score between rounds in Versus.
🗒️ Note: The January MC will start early next week.
GL;HF
