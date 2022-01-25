 Skip to content

Screenbits - Screen Recorder update for 25 January 2022

January 2022 Update: Improved click effects

January 2022 update improves pointer click effects and brings minor changes to the user interface.

If you use Screenbits to make video tutorials, click effects feature is a useful tool to show mouse clicks to viewers of the tutorial. In the January 2022 update, Screenbits improves pointer click effects to indicate drag & drop and mouse button press/release more accurately. There are also minor changes to the user interface in this update.

If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.

