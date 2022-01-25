January 2022 Update: Improved click effects

January 2022 update improves pointer click effects and brings minor changes to the user interface.
If you use Screenbits to make video tutorials, click effects feature is a useful tool to show mouse clicks to viewers of the tutorial. In the January 2022 update, Screenbits improves pointer click effects to indicate drag & drop and mouse button press/release more accurately. There are also minor changes to the user interface in this update.
If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.
Changed files in this update