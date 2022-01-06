Playtest update 0.7.6

Bug fixes:
- Adamantium mine tooltip will now properly show adamantium ore icon, also for SVK language
- fixed collision collider with 'large wooden chest' and 'grindstone' that would cause placing it into other objects
- 'Mithril ingot' is now craftable by Smelters and 'Cured' + 'Red' ingots will display in Inventory properly
- fixed a potential bug that may result in gladiator being spawned under the ground with incorrect UI
- 'Quenching' technique will properly stack durability with 'Forge welding' and 'Grinding' up to 25 points for all items
- fixed a bug where 'Commonwealth' level cap could be stacked infinitely during it's quest for Library
Changed files in this update