Blacksmith Legends Playtest update for 6 January 2022

Playtest update 0.7.6

Playtest update 0.7.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Adamantium mine tooltip will now properly show adamantium ore icon, also for SVK language
  • fixed collision collider with 'large wooden chest' and 'grindstone' that would cause placing it into other objects
  • 'Mithril ingot' is now craftable by Smelters and 'Cured' + 'Red' ingots will display in Inventory properly
  • fixed a potential bug that may result in gladiator being spawned under the ground with incorrect UI
  • 'Quenching' technique will properly stack durability with 'Forge welding' and 'Grinding' up to 25 points for all items
  • fixed a bug where 'Commonwealth' level cap could be stacked infinitely during it's quest for Library

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Playtest Content Depot 1856181
