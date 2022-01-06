Theox Vehicle + Ace skin pack

Let's start the new year with a New Vehicle!🏎️

**

Theox is joining the battlefield!**

The Ox is the heaviest and sturdiest of them all, hence the class name Juggernaut. Built to withstand plenty of damage, it is perfect for getting into the middle of the action and distracting enemy fire. Its base weapon is a slow but strong hitting cannon.

The weapons:

Newton- Creates a void at the target area that pulls all enemies in its direction

Ohmitter - Sends a pulse that disables all special weapons of vehicles in range for a certain amount of seconds. Takes a certain amount of seconds to fire.

Ridgehook - Shoots a grappling hook that connects to an enemy for a certain amount of seconds pulling it and restraining its movement.

Holowall - Deploys a spherical shield around the vehicle that protects it from all damage for a certain amount of seconds.

And now also the new Skin Pack!! ✨

**

Ace**

Due to funding of all its sponsors which are in plain view, this model was designed to achieve never seen before levels of performance.

Last but not least, here's so minor bug fixes 🐜

Decreased minimum value for camera sensitivity.

Fixed bug where Flip Message appeared in tutorial.

Fixed bug where Flip Message did not appear when car was upside down in the end of the First Tutorial.

Fixed bug where the tutorial skipped tips if the player skipped steps.

Fixed bug that would set frags and deaths in player profile to 0.

Fixed bug with Deviser shotgun which spawned more hit particles than intended, making it seem like more shots were being fired (only the intended 6 actually hit, so it was purely a visual bug).

Fixed incorrect positioning of wheels on certain cosmetic items.

