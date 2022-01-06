VICEWAVE 1984 Future | New developer

Hello everybody!

We, Cyber Gaming Studio, became the copyright holder of the game Vicewave 1984. The studio that developed this game, unfortunately, broke up and no longer produces or supports games, but its founder put up for sale all available assets, which, in turn, we were interested in.

Vicewave 1984 attracted us with its unique visual style and we certainly saw a huge potential in it. We believe that if we update the game engine and add a full-fledged scenario, fill the world with new mechanics and interactions, we could get a high-quality product that can take first place in the ratings.

If you are reading this appeal, it means that you have already had gaming experience in this project and can help us a lot with tips and suggestions.

We hope for your feedback, because this is the only way we can make the game as good as possible. We are waiting for your reaction!

Thanks for your attention!