Bacon May Die update for 6 January 2022

New game mode: Blast Arena*

Share · View all patches · Build 7980516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

I'm aware that many Bacon May Die just want to hop in, smash their keyboard for a few minutes and get back to the game they were downloading or queueing for. So, I added an even simpler and smaller game mode for exactly that purpose!

It's still work-in-progress, so you can't earn coins, save your progress or grind stats. But all of that will be added soon. For now, just check it out and let me know what you think. Blast Arena unlocks with 50+ hit combo, hope that's not too hard to reach.

  • New game mode: Blast Arena
  • Fixed some item unlock counters not being updated properly
  • Fixed visual side of screen glitch during screenshake
  • Fixed ninja enemy being invisible

Blast Arena

  • Single limited zone
  • Enemies spawn in waves and get progressively difficult
  • Forced loadout (for now it's sword, UZI and grenade)
  • Lower max HP and ammo

Seriously, if you have a wild idea for the game or want something improved - don't hesitate to post it. Even if I can't always make things happen (like online multiplayer), I love to read your feedback.

Cheers!

SnoutUp

