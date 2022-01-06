Hello there,

I'm aware that many Bacon May Die just want to hop in, smash their keyboard for a few minutes and get back to the game they were downloading or queueing for. So, I added an even simpler and smaller game mode for exactly that purpose!

It's still work-in-progress, so you can't earn coins, save your progress or grind stats. But all of that will be added soon. For now, just check it out and let me know what you think. Blast Arena unlocks with 50+ hit combo, hope that's not too hard to reach.

New game mode: Blast Arena

Fixed some item unlock counters not being updated properly

Fixed visual side of screen glitch during screenshake

Fixed ninja enemy being invisible

Blast Arena

Single limited zone

Enemies spawn in waves and get progressively difficult

Forced loadout (for now it's sword, UZI and grenade)

Lower max HP and ammo

Seriously, if you have a wild idea for the game or want something improved - don't hesitate to post it. Even if I can't always make things happen (like online multiplayer), I love to read your feedback.

Cheers!

SnoutUp