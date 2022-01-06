Lost Numbers is now available! ⚡

Hello everyone!

The Cyber Hook ✨Lost Numbers DLC✨ is now available! 🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1726520/Cyber_Hook__Lost_Numbers_DLC/

Lost numbers it’s basically:

Run through the levels with your new power

Dash through 30+ levels, more and more complex levels by climbing, running on walls, or using your hook. In addition to controlling your grappling hook, laser finger, and space-time, master the gravity to your will to finish levels in record time. But be careful, because it's not just the fall that can kill you, multiple enemies have appeared as well as bugs.

Discover the world of Cyber Hook in a new way

Yeah, the world is corrupted and it’s your job to fix it. Explore the post-apocalyptic Cyber Hook rhythmed by the hits of your cyber-hook and Drum & Bass.

F̸̭̎̒ȃ̶̗̈́c̴̮̐́ē̵͓̙̑ ̷̢̰̂̌ȃ̸̗n̶̳̍ ̵̤̇e̷̬̊v̵̞̤̀i̶̛͔̯l̶͔͑ ̵̳̑b̸̈́͜ͅö̷̠́s̴͖̗̾s̶̻̣̎

Dron had an assistant, a friend, but that was before. A story of vengeance is corroding the world of Cyber Hook. Discover and try to stop the destruction of the universe. But watch out! Between the corrupted blocks, enemies, and the deadly fall, face the evil mastermind behind the bugs: N̵̰͒u̶̘͐m̵̽͜e̶͕͝r̶̄ͅo̶̖̓ in an epic boss fight!

