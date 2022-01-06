 Skip to content

Project Terminus VR update for 6 January 2022

Update 1.6.4

Hey survivors!

We are THRILLED to announce the latest update for Project Terminus!

Changelog:

  • Redesigned hero characters (HD)
  • Improved multiplayer reliability
  • Introduced a new in-game save system
  • Improved ambient lighting
  • Authentication bugs fixed
  • Fixed various bugs
  • Improved enemy AI
  • Improved secondary characters

Some of those additions came from your feedbacks, thank you again for that. We are making this game together 🙂

We can now put all the resources on Act 2 (which is already well on the way)

Changed files in this update

