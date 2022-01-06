Update 1.6.4

Hey survivors!
We are THRILLED to announce the latest update for Project Terminus!
Changelog:
- Redesigned hero characters (HD)
- Improved multiplayer reliability
- Introduced a new in-game save system
- Improved ambient lighting
- Authentication bugs fixed
- Fixed various bugs
- Improved enemy AI
- Improved secondary characters
Some of those additions came from your feedbacks, thank you again for that. We are making this game together 🙂
We can now put all the resources on Act 2 (which is already well on the way)
Changed files in this update