New Year, New Updates

It’s a new year! Over the past few months, we’ve continued to make a few updates to Necroball to make the experience more fluid, more crisp, and more intuitive.
Our retro game design specialist, Diamonick, has been actively studying the game and finds new ways to improve it— from visual acuity to actual gameplay to the overall function of the game.
It’s always been very important to us to keep to our retro roots, while taking inspiration from other games we love, to continue to mold the perfect Necromantic experience.
Some key updates included in Launch:
- Upgraded UI/UX
- Controller and Ability callouts have been updated for clarity
- Streamlined Experience/ More First Time User Friendly
- Inclusion of Tooltips and Gameplay Gifs
- Balancing
- Enemy AI Adjustments and Character Ability Updates
- Graphical Overhaul
- New Screens, Minions, and Maps
Post-Launch Updates Included in this week’s patch:
- Bug Fixes
- Graphical & Quality of Life Updates
For a more detailed list of what’s included in the patch update, click here.
To play the latest version, click here.
-King Crow Studios
