New Year, New Updates

It’s a new year! Over the past few months, we’ve continued to make a few updates to Necroball to make the experience more fluid, more crisp, and more intuitive.

Our retro game design specialist, Diamonick, has been actively studying the game and finds new ways to improve it— from visual acuity to actual gameplay to the overall function of the game.

It’s always been very important to us to keep to our retro roots, while taking inspiration from other games we love, to continue to mold the perfect Necromantic experience.

Upgraded UI/UX

Controller and Ability callouts have been updated for clarity

Streamlined Experience/ More First Time User Friendly

Inclusion of Tooltips and Gameplay Gifs

Balancing

Enemy AI Adjustments and Character Ability Updates

Graphical Overhaul

New Screens, Minions, and Maps

Bug Fixes

Graphical & Quality of Life Updates

For a more detailed list of what’s included in the patch update, click here.

To play the latest version, click here.

-King Crow Studios