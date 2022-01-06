Version 0.3.0

Welcome to 0.3x. This is where I am going to start expanding the game beyond Cold haven. Yes, you can now leave Cold haven as long as Nick has valid reasons (quests).

And I feel now is a good time to talk about routes. This game features four routes. I introduced three heroines who Nick can choose. Well, you don’t actually get to choose. Your interactions with the three women accumulate either plus or minus points.

When you reach the point of no return, depending on which points you have more, your choice will be made.

Now, there are three women but there are four routes.

The canon route is Cass. If you fail to get enough points for any women, the route will default to Cass route.

If you are looking for intercourse scenes, Cass route will feature the most because, unlike the other two women who are experienced and will not do anything outside of their comfort zone, she is blank. He actually gets to train her.

I will complete Cass route first which is derived into two further routes (Love Cass route and true neutral route), thus a total of four routes.

At patch 0.3.0, we are almost there for the first crossroad.

⨭ Added

A story quest “Chit chat” added. This is a small chat between Nick (you) and Kleon in Pink Spades. This is right after “A fool and another fool” encounter. Once you’ve had a date with Cass, Nick will have a short monologue when he approaches the sector exit elevator. The first version of Freedom colony grid map has been implemented. It is what you will see once you leave Cold haven. The story is progressed just enough to allow Nick to be able to leave Cold haven.

💘 NSFW stuff

The second part of “Sophie the commando” added. So much efforts are spent for an upskirt shot...

↹ Changed