Update 0.18.0 - New Board Theme, Review Updates, & KataGo Upgrade

-
New Features
-
A new stylized "toon" board theme has been added. It can be found by clicking the "next board theme" icon in the Go board scene, or by setting it as the default board theme within the Board Settings menu.
-
Next Move Markers
-
During match reviews, tutorials, and workshop items, the move(s) taking place after the move that was just played will be highlighted on the board by a small circle. This is especially useful when there are branching paths where multiple moves are possible.
-
The only times that the next move markers will not be displayed are as follows:
- While solving puzzles/tsumego.
- While using the Opening Explorer, as these moves are already displayed on the board in alphabetical order.
- During tutorials when the tutorial requests that the player identify the next move themselves.
- During match review which contains AI recommendations that have not been reviewed or identified. After choosing the best move or clicking the "Show Best Move" button, the next move markers will then be displayed.
-
-
Automated reviews within the campaign mode are now able to be cancelled once in progress if the player is not interested in the review for a particular match by clicking the "X" button next to the review progress meter.
-
Players can now use passing moves while reviewing matches.
-
Support has been added for imported .SGF files and workshop .SGF files to display arrows and lines board markup properties (AR[], LN[]).
-
-
Updates
-
Last Move Marker Changes
- The last move marker is now a circle outline in the center of the last played stone which changes color to the opposite color of the stone to make it more visible.
- The last move marker will no longer be displayed on a stone which has board markup on it from a .SGF file, such as a square, triangle, letter, number, etc.
-
KataGo Updates
- A new method was implemented to prevent KataGo from resigning too early in matches. This was previously an issue primarily with campaign invasion matches which the player has a starting advantage, causing KataGo to resign after only a few moves due to being behind.
- KataGo has been upgraded to the latest stable version (v1.10.0).
-
Formatting for directories/folders displayed within grids such as the Saved Matches menu or workshop item have been improved to allow more space for text, making it easier to read for longer folder names.
-
Steam workshop items of joseki type will now use the new next move markers instead of attempting to populate SGF letter markup for each next move if no markup exists.
-
-
Fixes
-
Localization Fixes
- Fixed localization issue with formatting of match results for online matches.
- Fixed short formatting of match results to use the correct abbreviated player color identifier.
- Fixed a typo in the Korean translation at the start of the campaign tutorial.
- Changed move analysis "rank" localization for Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.
-
Fixed an issue with displaying the correct default komi value for .SGF file that do not specify a komi value.
-
Fixed an issue causing board markup to be misaligned until reloading when changing board settings such as coordinate size or line thickness.
-
Fixed an issue with deleting a review that is in progress which was preventing subsequent reviews from processing until switching away from the main menu.
-
Fixed an issue with saved match reviews which were unable to be deleted directly after the review was completed, until the grid of matches was reloaded.
-
The Conquest of Go update for 6 January 2022
Update 0.18.0 - New Board Theme, Review Updates, & KataGo Upgrade
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update