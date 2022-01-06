Update 0.5.3 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Patch Notes

Achievements

24 new achievements have been added to the game! They range from easy to very challenging. Have fun unlocking them!

Checkpoints can now be disabled

Checkpoints can now be disabled in the game settings. Disabling checkpoints causes the player to respawn at the start of the level after crashing. This is very helpful for players who want to improve their records and don't want to manually restart their run after every crash.

Bug fixes