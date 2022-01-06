 Skip to content

Lunar's Chosen update for 6 January 2022

V0.18 is now live!

Build 7980282

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.18 is finally here for everyone! This is a pretty big update in terms of number of new things, while some of the scenes are short, there's a lot of story in them. There's new scenes for every character, including the introduction of a brand new main character! There's also some side story, photoshoots, a bunch of secrets and two small Halloween events!





V0.18 Changelog:

  • 15 New story scenes
  • 4 New Photoshoots
  • 2 Halloween events
  • 1 New side story scene
  • 10 New Replays added
  • 10 New secret images

