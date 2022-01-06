Entity Researchers Version 0.18

Thanks everybody for playing Entity Researchers, the game has been in Early Access for nearly six months now and lots of things have been fixed and added in that time.

It's been a tough time working solo but I think the game is at the point to move from Early Access.

As updating everything and such requires plenty of effort I will probably only be fixing bugs from this point forward as I prepare everything else, I suppose this means Entity Researchers is now feature complete.

I'm aiming to move from Early Access in February if all goes to plan; once again thanks to everybody that's made Entity Researchers better.

There's new Entity sprites in the game for the ten Rare entities and as I move through the files and replace duplicates with new sprites the game will finally be complete, this was the biggest behind-the-scenes job that really needed to be finished and it's moving closer to completion.

There's four new achievements for defeating Contract Casefiles, from 1 to 20 contracts. The drop-rate for Contracts has also been increased from Casefile entities.

Notes:

New Entity models

Contract Casefile Achievements



Rare entities now have new models.

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ