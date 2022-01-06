 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entity Researchers update for 6 January 2022

Entity Researchers Version 0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 7980268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everybody for playing Entity Researchers, the game has been in Early Access for nearly six months now and lots of things have been fixed and added in that time.

It's been a tough time working solo but I think the game is at the point to move from Early Access.

As updating everything and such requires plenty of effort I will probably only be fixing bugs from this point forward as I prepare everything else, I suppose this means Entity Researchers is now feature complete.

I'm aiming to move from Early Access in February if all goes to plan; once again thanks to everybody that's made Entity Researchers better.

There's new Entity sprites in the game for the ten Rare entities and as I move through the files and replace duplicates with new sprites the game will finally be complete, this was the biggest behind-the-scenes job that really needed to be finished and it's moving closer to completion.

There's four new achievements for defeating Contract Casefiles, from 1 to 20 contracts. The drop-rate for Contracts has also been increased from Casefile entities.

Notes:

New Entity models

Contract Casefile Achievements



Rare entities now have new models.

Join the Discord for more Entity Researchers updates and feedback

https://discord.gg/4mMyWgWKZZ

Changed files in this update

Entity Researchers Depot 1562231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.