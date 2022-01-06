The "Please don't get as mad as you did at Darkest Dungeon" Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7980264 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

**- Elite and Boss enemies now have an escalating chance to enter Pandemonium by default, starting from round 5 (ally and enemy rounds both increase the round count by 1).

During Pandemonium:

All enemy skills are efficient

All damage taken by allies counts as Weakness (Guard & Full Brace can prevent this)

You cannot enter Demonform until Pandemonium ends.

Pandemonium lasts 1 round.**

This means you must put more effort into constructing team synergies that put out appropriate amounts of damage, or defensive teams capable of surviving multiple enemy Pandemoniums.

The Malice mod version still exists, which allows all types of battles to enter pandemonium, and does not limit it to round 5 and beyond.

Other Balance Changes

Black Mask (Enter Demonform 1 time without a charge) and Deva Form's Mother's Mercy (ally not destroyed on entering Demonform) have been removed, because they were ignoring costs that were put in place for an important reason, breaking both boss flow and unit economy.

Area & Final Boss battles now have 1, 2, and 3 modifiers, instead of 0, 1, and 2

Collecting a Nirvana Key will add 1 modifier to all remaining Final Boss nodes.

Jeff now has the Last Exhale passive. (When an ally becomes a corpse, they deal 3 Arcane Damage to a random enemy, 2 times)

Last Exhale now has Pierce.

Fixed bug that was causing Essence-based passives on enemies to not activate. Whoops.

The game will feel significantly more difficult outside of early game now, unless you were already playing with Pandemonium enabled.