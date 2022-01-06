 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shadow Gangs update for 6 January 2022

Shadow Gangs version 4.01

Share · View all patches · Build 7980261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Never trust .0 versions :)

Just two minor issues I wanted to fix:

  • Issue with parallax layer on the forest level at the end. I was missing some layer data.
  • When jumping, Dan ninja can fire with his Uzi if the player presses the mine button.

Both these bugs are old, and been here for a long time, they were not introduced with version 4.0.

Please don't forget the Dreamcast Kickstarter, it's getting now near the campaign end.

If you'd like a physical version of Shadow Gangs, or the Dreamcast version, check the Kickstarter here:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jkmcorp/shadow-gangs-dreamcast-edition

Changed files in this update

Shadow Gangs Content Depot 1143431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.