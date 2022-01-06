Shadow Gangs version 4.01

Never trust .0 versions :)
Just two minor issues I wanted to fix:
- Issue with parallax layer on the forest level at the end. I was missing some layer data.
- When jumping, Dan ninja can fire with his Uzi if the player presses the mine button.
Both these bugs are old, and been here for a long time, they were not introduced with version 4.0.
Please don't forget the Dreamcast Kickstarter, it's getting now near the campaign end.
If you'd like a physical version of Shadow Gangs, or the Dreamcast version, check the Kickstarter here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jkmcorp/shadow-gangs-dreamcast-edition
Changed files in this update