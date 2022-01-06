PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1358

fixed animator bug causing poison animator effect not to trigger
FMod additions. Notes in task list
updated position spawning when warping to house/farm
prepared functionality of enemy manager for upcoming feature, sea monster/ship prefabs will now be generated using the tilemap grids on open world / added null handling for weather and map script
#4947 - Mouse pointer improvements /
#5083 - Ships outside of boundary /
#5143 - Z position is wrong for players in chairs /
Now getting up from a sitting position can be done with any direction key /
Prevents sitting while jumping or emoting
updated respawn screen and added null handlers
updated attack request to trigger collapse functionality of chatbox
Fixed unable to delete certain prefabs in map editor
WIP: sea minimap generation
WIP: forest sea minimap preset
updated player count display for custom farm and custom house
Fixed issue with camera getting into an error loop
Fixed sea currents not working
updated pvp monster spawner to skip spawning if a user is within spawn box
imported flame cannonball trail
updated boss fight to include recent battler as part of reward user list
initial setup for open world controller in map editor
integrated sea monster spawning using instance and area while gathering data from open world manager prefab
imported stun icon
autogenerated stun cannon asset
added sea monster data difficulty tag
Made players respawn at the entrance of treasure sites instead of Port Haven [4899]
fixed name change issue for ship entity
refactored healing system for ships
fixed sea projectile buff modifier
Disabled tutorial text animation after warping or entering/leaving battle [4897]
#4605 - Need icons for the different dye types /
#5035 - Silver animation from dead enemy will overlap other enemies (new approach) /
#5101 - We should have hats for sale in the gem store /
#5140 - Sitting takes a while to cancel, and character rubber-bands a bit /
Tweaks to some UI controls to support the new animated cursor /
Restore the position of the Silver Effect for land battles
updated open world monster spawning to spawn based on difficulty level / updated heal aoe buff to deactivate when outside proximity
fixed bug causing heal of allied target to extend beyond buff end time when moving out and in the aoe bounds
Changed files in this update