PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1358

Share · View all patches · Build 7980255 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

fixed animator bug causing poison animator effect not to trigger

FMod additions. Notes in task list

updated position spawning when warping to house/farm

prepared functionality of enemy manager for upcoming feature, sea monster/ship prefabs will now be generated using the tilemap grids on open world / added null handling for weather and map script

#4947 - Mouse pointer improvements /

#5083 - Ships outside of boundary /

#5143 - Z position is wrong for players in chairs /

Now getting up from a sitting position can be done with any direction key /

Prevents sitting while jumping or emoting

updated respawn screen and added null handlers

updated attack request to trigger collapse functionality of chatbox

Fixed unable to delete certain prefabs in map editor

WIP: sea minimap generation

WIP: forest sea minimap preset

updated player count display for custom farm and custom house

Fixed issue with camera getting into an error loop

Fixed sea currents not working

updated pvp monster spawner to skip spawning if a user is within spawn box

imported flame cannonball trail

updated boss fight to include recent battler as part of reward user list

initial setup for open world controller in map editor

integrated sea monster spawning using instance and area while gathering data from open world manager prefab

imported stun icon

autogenerated stun cannon asset

added sea monster data difficulty tag

Made players respawn at the entrance of treasure sites instead of Port Haven [4899]

fixed name change issue for ship entity

refactored healing system for ships

fixed sea projectile buff modifier

Disabled tutorial text animation after warping or entering/leaving battle [4897]

#4605 - Need icons for the different dye types /

#5035 - Silver animation from dead enemy will overlap other enemies (new approach) /

#5101 - We should have hats for sale in the gem store /

#5140 - Sitting takes a while to cancel, and character rubber-bands a bit /

Tweaks to some UI controls to support the new animated cursor /

Restore the position of the Silver Effect for land battles

updated open world monster spawning to spawn based on difficulty level / updated heal aoe buff to deactivate when outside proximity

fixed bug causing heal of allied target to extend beyond buff end time when moving out and in the aoe bounds