The Queen and the Sea DLC is out now!

The Queen and the Sea DLC is available now! Finish the path we started with The Bad Seed & Fatal Falls DLCs and try to reach the new ending!

All that stands in your way is a monster-riddled hulk of an ancient ship, a towering lighthouse guarded by three insanely strong fighters and a final epic showdown with an old friend...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1580050/Dead_Cells_The_Queen_and_the_Sea

Before we cover what you're going to find in this new content, let's take a moment to watch the latest installment of our animated trailers by Bobby Prod, featuring a battle-weary Beheaded and his new pet...

Pretty cool eh? So, what's waiting for you in the new levels?

The Infested Shipwreck

Fight your way through the bowels of a rotten shipwreck with eldritch horrors lurking behind every corner.

Platforms and sections of floor can be smashed by enemies, disrupting your movement and dumping you onto the spikes below. Armoured monsters chase you down and move vertically & horizontally with ease, letting them attack you from any direction.

Finally, no journey into a shipwreck is complete without a treasure hunt! Collect the pieces of the torn-up treasure map and put it back together to find the mythical booty...

Lighthouse

This new style of biome is more or less a vertical chase scene & several miniboss fights combined, complete with rope pulleys, breakable barriers and deadly flames!

Scaling this soaring tower will be no easy task, as you'll need to outrun rising flames from below, while fending off a trio of highly skilled warriors at the same time. Just another day on the island!

Opportunities for rest will appear, but they will be short-lived. You are being chased by relentless killers after all...

The Crown

If you manage to make it through all of that unscathed (or at least alive) you’ll end up at the summit of the lighthouse in a bid to light the beacon and escape the island. However, to accomplish this feat you'll need to triumph in a final duel against a familiar foe, who seems to know how to fight back against all your attacks...

Weapons

Nine new weapons can be won in this DLC:

Charge enemies with the Abyssal Trident, impaling them on sharp prongs and shoving them while inflicting critical damage. Basically just messes up mobs.

Channel your inner pirate with the Hand Hook and grab foes to swing them behind you. Very useful for throwing enemies off ledges and onto spikes.

Throw a literal shark jaws-first at anyone who stands in your way with the Maw of the Deep, a throwable shark. Alternatively just bash them over the head with it, that works too.

Chuck razor sharp Throwing Cards into enemies until you throw a full spray, then recall them all to do extra damage to your targets.

The Scavenged Bombard is a big, heavy cannon that deals massive damage at the expense of rate-of-fire. You'll also need to stand pretty close to get it to fire, but it's worth it for the power of the cannonball.

Wrecking Ball requires good timing - it's effectively just a big chunk of metal, so it takes some force to get it moving. But once it's going you'll be obliterating crowds of enemies in one throw.

Damage scales with running speed when using the Bladed Tonfas, and you can run pretty fast in Dead Cells... This is one for the players who can clear biomes in a couple of minutes.

Literally take enemies off their feet with the arrows fired from the Gilded Yumi. This heavy bow packs a massive punch, its arrows crashing into enemies and flinging them off-screen.

Slice reality in two with the Queen's Rapier, if you can take it from it's owner...

The Leghugger pet evolves from a scrappy little shrimp-thing to a much bigger shrimp-thing after feeding off the blood of enemies with it's Alien-like inner jaws. Creepy...

See some of this mighty weaponry in action in the DLC's gameplay trailer:

How much is it?

$4.99/4,99€ (or equivalent). Like our previous paid DLCs, this helps to support the ongoing free updates that we regularly put out, as well as supporting Motion Twin as they develop their next project.

If you haven’t tried the game yet and are reading this for some reason, then the main game is on sale right now with a 50% discount. A bundle of the main game and all paid DLCs is also on offer at $21.49.

If you don't have any DLCs, we're running a DLC-only bundle for the first time too at $9.99!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23769/Dead_Cells_Road_to_the_Sea_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23841/Dead_Cells_DLC_Bundle/

Please don't hesitate to give us any feedback on the DLC in the comments or on any of our social channels :)

That’s it for the post, we hope you enjoy the new content and we’ll be back very soon!

