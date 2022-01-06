Release notes v2.1.2



"You cannot dull my wild spirit!"

– Qin Xa, Master of the Keshig

Update v2.1.2 has been released on all platforms. It prepares the game for the upcoming content in the final wave of the Galaxy in Flames expansion, which will bring 20 new neutral cards and add the expansion crates to the Shop.

This release also brings a few improvements and bug fixes:

New Achievements related to the Galaxy in Flames expansion

New Shield animation

Fix a synchronisation error when winning a match with Qin Xa in certain circumstances

Fix error viewing related cards in hand, on PC and Steam

Fix error showing the Bastion trait on units returned to hand

Fix error showing weapon's health while in hand (except on iOS, where it will be fixed in the next update)

As more and more troops join the fight for Terra, new decks and strategies become available. Adapt and prevail!