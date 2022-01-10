v.24767 Update

Fixed - Issues with desyncing while using the Merchant in Multiplayer

Fixed - Unwanted '!' notification remaining on the Trainer screen in Guildmaster mode

Fixed - Issue with flying monsters opening doors if they were trying to move to avoid disadvantage

Fixed - Issue when skipping Trample when immobilized in Multiplayer

Fixed - Issue if a client leaves a multiplayer game during character creation

Fixed - Softlock when being pulled through a pressure place in scenario #66

Fixed - Softlock when moving over hazardous terrain with [spoiler]Divine Intervention[/spoiler]

Fixed - Error when AI is moving towards a target hex/obstacle

Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Volatile Consumption[/spoiler] in Multiplayer

Fixed - Issue with autoequipping chest items in Multiplayer

Fixed - Issue to prevent late Ready Up messages causing desynchs in Multiplayer

Updated - Better error logging for Mac specific game directory permissions

Updated - Better error reporting for broken mods