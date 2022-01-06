[Update] Night has come to Feelin world v0.3.13

Hi-ho Feeliners,
Today I released the update v0.3.13
- Added Night time, Sun, Moon
- View switching
- Mouse LR to go forward
- Shift key to dash
Let's build up a shared world, enjoy!!
Share your game-play movie, also Tweet your screenshots, thanks!!
Changed files in this update