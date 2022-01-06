 Skip to content

Feelin update for 6 January 2022

[Update] Night has come to Feelin world v0.3.13

Hi-ho Feeliners,

Today I released the update v0.3.13

  • Added Night time, Sun, Moon
  • View switching
  • Mouse LR to go forward
  • Shift key to dash

Let's build up a shared world, enjoy!!

Share your game-play movie, also Tweet your screenshots, thanks!!

