Hotfix v 0.7.8.6

Happy New Year!

I hope everyone is doing well.

With the Steam Winter Sale there is always a batch of new players, some of whom brought to my attention bugs and places that could use with a little quick improvement. Keeping in mind that I have to judge all requests on how long they would likely take to implement, I was able to answer a number of them, and have now patched them in directly onto the default live branch.

I'll be back to working on finishing up the new Job trees in the morning and will merge these changes into the beta branch while doing so.

v 0.7.8.6 2022.01.06

Non-hide skinning (ex: chitin) and non-iron mining (ex: copper) resources will now provide harvesting experience

Increased the range of possible mouse/turn sensitivity from 0.01-3.0 to 0.001-10.0

(Known bug: "Vertical" and "Horizontal" mouse speed setting labels are backwards) Improved the colliders on several types of steps

Paper can now be stacked as intended

Added a Wood Triangle 3 to fit with Wood Gables

Added a transparency setting under Setting -> Gameplay for the quest tracker background

Removed an outdated system attempting to block building areas when constructing with large building pieces

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

