- you can not jump while placing a nest
- added AI for game mode "conquest the nest" to the first 4 maps (FrozenPass, crystalcave, thirst, forestlakes)
- increased "Nesting Grounds" to 5
- decreased amount for those zones to 3
- Zone turning neutral only if all nests removed
- Added commands /aiprotect and /aiattack to control Bots in your team
- added glow to nests when you close to them
Raptor Territory update for 6 January 2022
version 0.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update