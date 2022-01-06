 Skip to content

Raptor Territory update for 6 January 2022

version 0.9.7

version 0.9.7

  • you can not jump while placing a nest
  • added AI for game mode "conquest the nest" to the first 4 maps (FrozenPass, crystalcave, thirst, forestlakes)
  • increased "Nesting Grounds" to 5
  • decreased amount for those zones to 3
  • Zone turning neutral only if all nests removed
  • Added commands /aiprotect and /aiattack to control Bots in your team
  • added glow to nests when you close to them

