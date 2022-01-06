Onwards and upwards

2021

Servers are now wiped, Santa is packing up and clearing out the bodies, we hope you enjoyed the Holiday Season. We're getting back to work after a couple of weeks off which is why this is a light blog and we're looking forward to the journey ahead in 2022!

2021 was an exceptional year for Rust in almost all regards, after 8 years of continuous development Rust has gone from strength to strength. In 2021 Rust blew up on Twitch, we saw record-high player counts, released Voice Props DLC Pack, World revamp, missions, freight trains, underwater labs, gestures, submarines, MLRS and so much more.

An interactive recap version can be found here.

DLC

July 1st we released Voice Props DLC Pack which quickly became our best selling DLC to date.

YouTube

Console

In May Double11 released Rust console after a number of years in development. This allowed a whole new player base to finally experience the harsh world of Rust.

YouTube

8 Years

In December Rust celebrated its 8th Birthday. 8 continuous years of development and no plans to stop.

Stats

2022

What can you expect from us in 2022? More of the same! guaranteed monthly updates every first Thursday of the month along with occasional hotfixes and holiday events.

Below is a sneak peek of a new upcoming arctic monument which we'll be releasing in the very near future.

In addition to new monuments, this year you can expect to see new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals and so much more.

In February we'll be releasing a heap load of quality of life changes.

We're excited to see what we can accomplish in 2022 and we thank each and every one of our players for continuing to enjoy our work.

EgoLand 2 Twitch Drops

Starting from tomorrow (Friday 7th) till January 14th Twitch drops are enabled for Rust Twitch streamers with a focus on supporting the Spanish creators of Egolands. You can earn special and unique skins simply by watching your favourite Rust Twitch streamers.

During the final 24hours of the Rust Twitch drop campaign, all drops will be moved to general.

We'll be doing another round of Twitch drops in February featuring a number of long-standing Rust streamers.

Learn more at [twitch.facepunch.com](twitch.facepunch.com).