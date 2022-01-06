 Skip to content

Combots update for 6 January 2022

UPDATE 7.0.0 - TechBoxes & New Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 7979687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Damage module did not affect Repair Beam
  • Incorrect display of game points in some modes when a custom number of players is set
  • Sometimes more players could still be displayed on top than it actually was
  • AI could leave before capturing an enemy control point

Changed

  • Increased Drone health
  • Reduced health and increased speed for Gear
  • Increased Trak and Axel speed
  • Removed botcoins
  • All bots are unlocked by default
  • Reduced the amount of experience required to level up
  • The sniper scope is now completely black and the rest are blue
  • Updated projectile decals
  • AI will no longer fire with grenade launcher and shotgun ion at long distances
  • Draw will not be perceived as defeat

Added

  • Increased surface detail
  • TechBoxes - which are given for leveling up and completing daily tasks, from which new equipment always drops
  • Round Game Mode: Elimination

