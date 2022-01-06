UPDATE 7.0.0 - TechBoxes & New Game Mode

Fixed
- Damage module did not affect Repair Beam
- Incorrect display of game points in some modes when a custom number of players is set
- Sometimes more players could still be displayed on top than it actually was
- AI could leave before capturing an enemy control point
Changed
- Increased Drone health
- Reduced health and increased speed for Gear
- Increased Trak and Axel speed
- Removed botcoins
- All bots are unlocked by default
- Reduced the amount of experience required to level up
- The sniper scope is now completely black and the rest are blue
- Updated projectile decals
- AI will no longer fire with grenade launcher and shotgun ion at long distances
- Draw will not be perceived as defeat
Added
- Increased surface detail
- TechBoxes - which are given for leveling up and completing daily tasks, from which new equipment always drops
- Round Game Mode: Elimination
