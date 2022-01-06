Patch 1.0 is here!

-Fix: Save games were freezing camera/controls for those who skipped tutorial.

-Fix: Regression introduced caused combat to freeze upon loading a saved game.

-New: Elemental and Defense skills now require MP. You use up MP by using the skill.

-New: To regenerate MP find a Ulagakawwewzi shrine pillar.

You'll need Bodyparts and the specific material type its refill ritual requires.

-Change: The way to know what skills you own is to use the Skillbar menu.

Not the Skilltree menu anymore.

-Change: Stripped complexity of Skilltree menu.

Just hover mouse over skill to know a skill's details before learning it.

-Change: Skillbar cannot be opened from the Skilltree menu,

if your have unused skillpoints.

However opening Skilltree from Skillbar is still allowed.

-Change: When placing your tent if you move on the World Map,

it will no longer likely be placed in the same encounter you were just at.

Also special encounters such as the Inn or Waterhole can no longer have tent placed at.

Instead another place will be chosen.

-Fix: Missing reference exception(s) caused by time callbacks.

-Change: Stack limit for materials is now set to 30.

-Change: Stack limit for food (crops mostly) is now set to 10.

-Change: Your first use of Mining, Digging, Fishing, and Farm veins

now guarantees success.

-New: Sound for gamble.

-Note: I'd recommend re-rolling your characters or starting a new game.

No new quests yet.