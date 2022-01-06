Message for our Soldiers

This is a message from the developers for our Super Soldiers.

Hello Super Soldiers,

I am Park, the leading director of Super People.

It has already been nearly a month since the CBT began and we’ve never been happier to see our Soldiers in action on a global scale.

Not only did we surpass our initial goals, but we’ve also reached 17th on the Steam trending chart, which was unexpected and simply astonishing.

There are no words that can describe the gratitude we have towards our Soldiers, and we want to make it clear that any success we’ve been able to achieve so far, derives from our Soldiers and their support towards the game.

The Super People development and operations team are tirelessly deep diving into your feedback, making sure that we understand what valuable insight our Soldiers are trying to share with us.

With so many suggestions and demands to get the game right, we are humbled and see that this journey has just begun, that our success only marks the first stepping stone.

We are underdogs taking on the world of great games.

And Super People marks only the beginning of the hike towards our own greatness.

Over the last few weeks, we have truly felt the gravity of our journey and how far and steep this climb can be.

Never has it been more important and valuable to adhere to the needs of our Soldiers, and right now, we wish to discuss some of the deepest worries, needs, and concerns of our fellow Soldiers.

1. Our response to the use of unauthorized 3rd party software

It is undeniable that our Soldiers have been suffering through a horrible gaming experience in many matches where cheaters have ruined a fair fight.

We have been, and always will put our anti-cheat abilities to the very highest of our priorities, making sure that these grounds stay solid for honorable soldiers who wish to take on a fair fight, and not behind a cowardly sidepath.

Through this CBT, we will discover, learn and adapt to many variants thrown at us, improving our defenses one at a time.

We plan to greatly expand our anti-cheat monitoring coverage to a 24-hour cycle, and though it may not bring immediate results, we will not stop until we can keep our players safe from unwelcome wrongdoings.

This CBT will be our own testing ground, for which we will hone ourselves to the strongest of our abilities so that when we do launch officially, we’ll be able to proudly call Super People a game of fairness and a true duel of skills.

2. Fixes to Bugs and technical issues within the game

We’re working closely with the technical team and the errors reported by our QA division.

Not only will we make fixes, but we will also provide a clear track record of what we have been working in the game, as well as provide precise solutions to the technical issues you are facing.

With so many different cases and variables, providing a quick fix to many of the issues has not been easy, but one by one we will work to perfect the game and make sure you are back on your feet.

3. Community engagement and feedback

There has been an overwhelming flow of contact and feedback from our

Soldiers and we are aware that there needs to be a much wider coverage

of communication so that your voices may be heard quickly.

This will also be listed very high up on our priority and we will soon

increase our capabilities to communicate to a much larger group of

Soldiers.

There are many more changes that I wish to list and to immediately change for our Soldiers, but with the time and resources at hand, these are the most important changes that we’d like to make.

Our ambition towards providing a better, more complete game to our Soldiers has never been stronger, and we will work tirelessly to make these changes happen.

This past month was truly surreal.

We’ve all dedicated so much to this game and to see it stand out and being enjoyed by many Super Soldiers from all parts of the globe has been nothing but magical.

It is unfortunate that we could not match the expectations of our great Soldiers.

We’ve had our shortcomings that could have been done better, and we are not afraid to admit this.

But at the same time, we are not a group that sways away from challenges–No matter how hard and demanding they are.

We believe that we’re in the business of making good memories,

and the Super People team will not stop until we accomplish this mission,

so that at the end of this journey we can all say that this was ‘Super Sweet’.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, and we thank you equally for your criticisms. They fuel us to do better.

We are forever in debt to our Soldiers who have gifted us these great memories.

As such, it is only fair that we will meet your expectations. And we will.

Thank you,

Park

Lead Director, Super People