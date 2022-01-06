 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brisk Square update for 6 January 2022

Update 0.590

Share · View all patches · Build 7979628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.590: New scoring system and enemies

In this update we are introducing multipliers for the scoring system and a new look for the bad guys.

What's new:

  • New Scoring system, with multiplier being introduced
  • We have added turns in "Brisk Mode"
  • New look for enemies
  • Removed Christmas Pack
  • Increased telekinesis control sensitivity
  • Heat regen reduced in "Dual Wield Mode"
  • Added blood visual effect
  • Other Bug Fixing
  • Asset Optimization
  • Texture Optimization

Changed files in this update

Brisk Square Content Depot 1600321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.