Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.590: New scoring system and enemies
In this update we are introducing multipliers for the scoring system and a new look for the bad guys.
What's new:
- New Scoring system, with multiplier being introduced
- We have added turns in "Brisk Mode"
- New look for enemies
- Removed Christmas Pack
- Increased telekinesis control sensitivity
- Heat regen reduced in "Dual Wield Mode"
- Added blood visual effect
- Other Bug Fixing
- Asset Optimization
- Texture Optimization
Changed files in this update