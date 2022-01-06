Testlive Update 2.8 (06.01.2022)

WORK IN PROGRESS BUILD AND DOCUMENT

This is a work in progress build and as such, neither of the changes and implementations found in it are final. Neither is the patchnotes document, which will be updated, corrected and completed over the Testlive period to better reflect the work in progress nature of this build.

Greetings, Exiles of the Testlive lands!

We’re kicking off 2022 with an early version of our upcoming new update! 2.8 is bringing two oft-requested features: server queues and emotes for followers!

Server queues will let you join a server that’s full without the need of smashing that join button for minutes! Now instead you will be automatically be sent to a queue with other fellow Exiles trying to access the same server and you’ll join once a spot in the server is cleared! This is also customizable via server settings in case you want this feature disabled or tweaked in your private server.

Another big feature incoming in 2.8 is the ability to assign emotes to your followers! Whether you want them to look more alive, or stage the new and hottest choreography this side of the Exiled Lands, this feature will bring new life to your army! Along with it, we have worked on a bevy of new emotes you can learn by interacting with new locations on both game maps. Groovy!

Remember! This is a work in progress, early build of the upcoming 2.8 update and as such, some features may not be working as intended yet. If you give this build a try, please make sure to send us your feedback so we can tweak and improve it for the final release!

Thanks once again for your continued feedback and support and stay safe. After all, 2022 will be a very exciting year for Conan Exiles!

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed. For the purposes of testing, we recommend not using any mods when playing on Testlive.

Separate TestLive Product on Steam

We heard your input regarding the inconvenience with having to switch back and forth between the main game and our TestLive servers. To make it easier for you and because we really value your testing and feedback, we added a separate product for the TestLive server on Steam.

If you own Conan Exiles on Steam, you should see a separate Product called “Conan Exiles - Testlive Client” in your library which gives you the option to install an additional instance of the game specifically for the TestLive servers. Please be aware that this will prompt you for a full additional installation.

We are aware that not everyone wants to install or has space for two full installations. For those of you who don’t want to play through the additional TestLive Client, you can still access the TestLive servers through our old method.

Fixed a number of crashing issues which should result in better game stability.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after starting a coop game.

Fixed a number of exploits regarding stamina consumption and undermeshing.

It should no longer be possible to place fence foundations too close to each other by exploiting building mechanics.

Added new queuing system when joining a server. When attempting to join a server that is currently full, you will automatically be queued.

New UI elements now show your queued status, as well as your position in the queue.

It is now possible to assign emotes to followers!

Humanoid NPCs can now play any of the player-learned emotes.

Scattered across the Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah, you can now find new interactables that will unlock new emotes you can assign to your followers!

The Nemedian Frame will now leave a ghost item when the last in the stack is used up.

Stage floors should now be possible to place next to door frames and fence foundations.

Raised the Large Campfire and all Tanneries up slightly to make them flush with the ground when placed.

Fixed a number of issues that caused some feats to be missing after learning them under specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue where left-hand sided attacks from a mounted rhino would not cause damage.

Fixed a rare issue where thralls would remain in a state where they could not attack nor get attacked under specific circumstances.

Mammoths now rotate in a less janky way.

Shaggai Horror pets now have a projectile for their ranged attack.

Rhinos should no longer moonwalk out of combat, probably making this the most sad and disappointing patchnote line since the potion of endowment nerf.

NPCs should no longer move when attacking.

The Undead nations of the Sanctuary of the Serpent signed a treaty and thus, Undead Archers and Undead Hyenas should no longer attack each other. For now.

Fixed additional issues where thralls and NPCs would spawn with XX_Unarmed in their inventory.

Kraxus will now spawn where he’s supposed to at the rate he’s supposed to, the Bastard.

Thralls should no longer randomly fall through Nemedian Hatch Doors.

Thralls that have been knocked down should no longer forget their guarding location.

Thralls should now be able to engage with giant enemies correctly, instead of getting confused at the complex concept of a straight line.

Fixed an issue where the Purge would spawn inside Treehouse bases.

Gold nodes should now require a minimum of 2 chops instead of 1, to avoid Exiled Crytobros make this the new gold-seeking fad.

Replacing a building piece will now give you back the piece if it is at full health, or the equivalent dismantle materials if the piece is damaged.

Swapped the input mapping when using bows with a controller to be more intuitive. You now aim with the left trigger, and shoot with the right trigger. A new setting lets you use the old system (“Invert Bow Controls”).

Khitai Scout Saddle should now show the correct colors.

Fixed an issue that would prevent an NPC to show up if a mod saved data onto it and such mod was removed from the game by the player.

Fixed an issue that would cause the camera to stop controlling movement while hanging/climbing under specific circumstances.

Unlocked fast travel locations should no longer be lost when transferring servers.

War Sickles should sheath correctly now.

The Sandstorm should no longer kill players in the Broken Highway if they have not crossed it yet, or if they load in that area while a Sandstorm is ongoing.

Some hair colors showed incorrectly. This has now been fixed. #abouttime

Fixed a number of visual imperfections across Siptah locations.

The Scorpion Den will now evict players that log out to the start of the dungeon, and will respawn dead players there as well.

(Work in progress) NPCs should now play certain threaten emotes when engaging or about to engage a target.

Pieces that are picked up and returned to the inventory at full health should no longer show dismantling animations/debris.