Zombie Quest update for 6 January 2022

Major update (0.1.0)

Major update (0.1.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 7979451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Details of changes:

  • Added stats: strength, agility and stamina
  • Added items with stats (many new items)
  • Drop items mechanic
  • Added character level (+1 stat each level)
  • Added character experience (progressive difficulty)
  • Added short action quest comics (work in progress)
  • Auto turrets, aesthetic improvements to tiles + more

strength : carry more items with more strength

agility : increases your chance of dodging an attack

**stamina*** : run faster and increase your base health

Coming soon:

  • Multiplayer trading of items
  • New city
  • More quests
  • More items

