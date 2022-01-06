Major update (0.1.0)

Details of changes:
- Added stats: strength, agility and stamina
- Added items with stats (many new items)
- Drop items mechanic
- Added character level (+1 stat each level)
- Added character experience (progressive difficulty)
- Added short action quest comics (work in progress)
- Auto turrets, aesthetic improvements to tiles + more
strength : carry more items with more strength
agility : increases your chance of dodging an attack
**stamina*** : run faster and increase your base health
Coming soon:
- Multiplayer trading of items
- New city
- More quests
- More items
Changed files in this update