PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1357

code cleanup old visit system
refactored spawning in pvp maps
updated chain lightning logic
added lightning chain observer to be deactivated on teleport
refactored chain lightning
#5102 - empty tooltips will not be displayed
[5087] The land battle background music is now the same we used before
updated brush tool to have scaler
fixed performance issue triggered when generating multiple tiles using new brush scaler
Pulled all the ?Sea? music from Unity and added to Fmod
#4623 - Tougher penalty for dying to boss? (Added tooltip to indicator) /
#5075 - Make "/e off" not mandatory for emotes, and make "/e greet" not loop /
#5085 - silver coins effect is not visible anymore during land battles /
#5096 - Can just allow movement keys to get up from chair /
Removed debugging line from NubisWebServer to prevent spamming the logs
updated flock logic to flip when target is towards left side of map / minor updates to brush tool
integrated remaining poison art assets for melee and sea combat
Adjusted open world map names
Notes in task list. Fmod changes.
fixed Sea_Forest loop, tweaks
Using FMOD events instead of audio files for Sea music
Fmod Tweaks
-
New SoundEffectManager.ProjectileType enum
-
sfxType variable for ProjectileStatData
New background music for PvP arenas
Using sfxType variable from ProjectileStatData to play a SFX when firing a cannonball
-
Farming SFX changes
-
Sea enemy hit SFX improvements
updated melee and sea poisons ability status
Layer changes to some sea tiles
Fixed missing layers in minimap presets
Using new music for Sea Leagues - Voyages
fixed animator bug causing poison animator effect not to trigger
