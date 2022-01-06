PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1357

Share · View all patches · Build 7979392 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

code cleanup old visit system

refactored spawning in pvp maps

updated chain lightning logic

added lightning chain observer to be deactivated on teleport

refactored chain lightning

#5102 - empty tooltips will not be displayed

[5087] The land battle background music is now the same we used before

updated brush tool to have scaler

fixed performance issue triggered when generating multiple tiles using new brush scaler

Pulled all the ?Sea? music from Unity and added to Fmod

#4623 - Tougher penalty for dying to boss? (Added tooltip to indicator) /

#5075 - Make "/e off" not mandatory for emotes, and make "/e greet" not loop /

#5085 - silver coins effect is not visible anymore during land battles /

#5096 - Can just allow movement keys to get up from chair /

Removed debugging line from NubisWebServer to prevent spamming the logs

updated flock logic to flip when target is towards left side of map / minor updates to brush tool

integrated remaining poison art assets for melee and sea combat

Adjusted open world map names

Notes in task list. Fmod changes.

fixed Sea_Forest loop, tweaks

Using FMOD events instead of audio files for Sea music

Fmod Tweaks

New SoundEffectManager.ProjectileType enum

sfxType variable for ProjectileStatData

New background music for PvP arenas

Using sfxType variable from ProjectileStatData to play a SFX when firing a cannonball

Farming SFX changes

Sea enemy hit SFX improvements

updated melee and sea poisons ability status

Layer changes to some sea tiles

Fixed missing layers in minimap presets

Using new music for Sea Leagues - Voyages

fixed animator bug causing poison animator effect not to trigger