Patch Notes e1.7.0

e1.7.0
NOTICE:
Please be aware that in order for save files to be compatible with e1.7.1 and any later updates, you should first load your save file in the e1.7.0 version of the game and save it before updating to e1.7.1 or any later versions.
- e1.7.0 is currently the live version of the game and we strongly advise that you take this opportunity to update any save files that you would like to continue playing in the future before updating to e1.7.1.
- If you are playing the game on Steam, you will be able to access e1.7.0 at your own convenience by right clicking the game in your Steam Library > Properties… > Betas > Select e1.7.0 from the drop down list.
- If you play the game through anywhere other than Steam then unfortunately you will be unable to load older saves in future versions and must take action now to preserve your save files.
Previous Beta Hotfixes:
Initial Beta Changelog:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a dead agent's missile killed another agent.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after interacting with an object just before the hideout boss fight cinematic.
- Fixed a crash that occurred upon death during a battle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on the campaign map due to a path optimisation bug.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when exchanging prisoners in towns.
- Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing the "Destroy Raiders" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to grant peerage to a companion while having no suitable fiefs to grant.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when exiting scenes.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to forfeit a board game.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when interacting with a disbanding party.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to use the transfer all command in the Inventory or Party screen while interacting with the transfer slider or while dragging an item.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when changing languages during the "Rival Gang Moving In" quest fight.
Performance
- Improved the performance of morale computations.
- Improved the performance of the Character Creation, Inventory screen and Scoreboard.
- Improved the random number generator and its performance.
- Reworked the transfer operations in siege to work in sequence over several ticks instead of all at once to prevent spikes when the AI needs to do major changes in formations.
- Optimised the code behind campaign behaviour to improve general game performance.
- Optimised the code in relation to siege machines, formations and formation AI.
- Optimised the code and fixed spikes in relation to the recruitment of lord parties.
- Optimised the code and fixed spikes in relation to declarations of war.
- Optimised the code in relation to mobile party and settlement cached variables.
- Optimised the code in relation to the settlement visitation score calculations of all parties.
- Fixed a memory leak that occurred when loading a save file with the player character in a faction.
Save & Load
- Fixed a bug that prevented companions from spawning in settlements after loading a save.
- Map info bar extended state is now tracked in the game save data.
Localisation
-
Added the following game localisations:
- Español (Latin American), Français, Italiano, 日本語 , 한국어, Polskie, Pусский, and Português-Brasil.
- You can select from these languages within the game options.
- We're still working on the Deutsch localisation which will follow in the future!
- Please report any localisation issues you run into here.
-
Added subtitles to the campaign intro for the supported languages.
-
General localisation improvements.
-
Chinese language updates.
Art
- Added two new armours, Ornate Legionary Scale Mail and Decorated Legionary Mail.
- Added ballista covers to various town and castle scenes.
- Fixed minor bugs in various scenes.
- Improved some materials and textures.
Campaign Map
- Fixed a bug that caused some villages to burn without being raided.
- Fixed a bug that caused snow to disappear from the campaign map for a short amount of time during winter.
Audio
- Music intensity now increases slightly when a Charge order is given.
- Added new animation sounds for civilian scenes.
- Updated ambiences in keeps and taverns.
- Fixed a bug that allowed tavern music to play when music was turned off in the settings.
UI
Changes
-
Added a new Mission Name Marker system:
- Changed mission name marker visuals (ALT key) from text to icons. The icon names become visible when centred on the screen.
- Markers no longer overlap.
-
Increased the Custom Battle army size maximum to 1000 vs 1000.
-
Party movement speeds are now shown next to the party name.
-
Notables that support the player’s clan are now shown in the Clan Screen - Income tab.
-
Added a "CONTINUE" button to the launcher that loads the most recent save file.
-
Added a new game option "Hide Battle UI" to disable the mission UI.
-
Added icons and texts to weapon tooltips to show if the weapon is "Braceable" and/or "Couchable".
-
Improved the Save/Load screen visuals, added hero health percentage value to save games and expanded the Modules section.
-
Added a game option "Stop Game On Focus Lost" that stops the game when the focus to the game window is lost (Alt-Tab).
-
Added a label to the Kingdom screen - Diplomacy tab that shows how many days have passed since the start of a war.
-
Added an "Owned Caravans" line to character tooltips.
-
Added governor perk information of the inspected character to the governor selection tooltips.
-
Improved the visibility conditions of quest markers (blue & orange exclamation marks).
-
Enabled the Kingdom and Clan screens while blocking the actions within them while being held captive.
-
Improved the order of encyclopedia search results.
-
Added garrison information to the town management popup.
-
Added character death information to war logs.
-
Added building completed and levelled up alerts to the lower-left chat log.
-
Made it possible to cancel party creation for a clan member via the clan screen.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused quest related mobile party trackers to be removed after loading a save.
- Fixed a bug that prevented saved game tuples from showing non-Latin characters if the file name included these characters while the game was set to a Latin character language.
- Fixed a bug that prevented dungeon prisoners from being displayed in settlement tooltips.
- Fixed a bug that caused the prisoner conformity value to be reset after transferring a prisoner.
- Fixed a bug that caused the banner selection in character creation to not be applied in SandBox.
- Fixed a bug that caused the party name and speed text to expand inwards to the 3D visual. The text now expands outwards, keeping the party visual visible.
- Fixed a bug that caused a double-click on the campaign map to use the first double click location.
- Fixed a bug that prevented a ransomer’s clan name from appearing on the captive's encyclopedia page.
- Fixed a bug that caused exclamation marks to be missing from quest givers in some menus.
- Fixed a bug that caused the tournament reward was added to the inventory notice to show up even if the winning companion was not in the player’s party.
- Fixed a bug related to rebel clan leaders/members that caused incorrect text to be displayed in the encyclopedia
- Fixed a bug that prevented trash item thumbnails from being displayed in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong location info to be shown in the Prisoners bar under the Kingdom - Diplomacy tab.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong armour colours to be used during the tournament victory cheering animation on the scoreboard UI.
Battles and Sieges
-
Added a new Battle Terrain system:
- The spawn positions and the facing directions of each side inside the field battle mission are now determined by the encounter position and direction on the campaign map.
- Added 23 new battle scenes for the more recognisable regions. This increases the current total count to 72. We are looking to further expand the pool of available scenes over time.
-
Added a new Order of Battle system:
- A new deployment screen has been added which appears before every battle mission with at least 20 troops on the player's side and if the encounter is not an offensive sally-out.
- Players can divide troops into different formations by troop type, using percentage sliders.
- Players can give preference to "Shield", "Spear", "Throwing" and "Heavy" troops in these formations with combinations of these filters (one or more filters can be enabled).
- Players can assign captains to these formations if they're the encounter leader. They can assign themselves to an empty formation if they're not the encounter leader.
- Players can give starting orders to these formations and place them before the battle starts.
- Values (sliders, filters) set in the OoB are saved between encounters.
- Formation cards in the order UI now include an explicit number of troops, their type, ammo bar, and morale.
-
Improved the Battle Morale system:
- Agents will now slowly regain up to half of their initial morale in battles.
- Ranged kills now provide morale to allies, just like melee kills.
- Adjusted morale damage for different weapon types.
- Fire ballista now deals more morale damage.
- Morale damage from kills and fleeing agents have been adjusted for better gameplay.
- Fixed a bug that caused morale penalties to ignore detachments of a formation when applied.
-
Increased the effectiveness of starvation as a siege tactic:
- Garrisons will no longer die from starvation, instead, they become wounded - and continue to consume food.
- The starvation penalty no longer uses (low) absolute numbers but percentages similar to mobile parties. Larger garrisoned forces will suffer more wounded troops due to starvation than smaller forces.
- Towns now show the food stored in their market to correctly indicate the amount of food left in the town, giving a better idea of when starvation will begin.
-
Reworked the climbing of siege ladders and siege towers with ladders to fix issues such as:
- Not climbing some ladders/using only one ladder.
- The swarming and moshing at the base of three ladder siege towers.
- Agents pushing each other and getting stuck in gaps between ladders in siege towers.
- Re-pathfinding by going back down the ladders and out of the siege tower only to then come back up the ladders again.
- AI agents having trouble climbing (attaching to) ladders due to not looking up at the ladders.
- Missing and walking past ladders and similar.
- Agents will now continue to raise the siege ladder even after taking damage.
-
Implemented various other Siege Mission improvements:
- Attackers can no longer flee while they are using ladders and siege towers, or when they are on the castle walls. They'll fight to the death.
- Increased the threshold for transferring troops around in siege (to reinforce defended positions with many losses) to reduce the small number of troops running from wall to wall too often.
- Added additional pointers and logic to siege scenes to help defenders recognise attack directions correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused archer formations to swap places in sieges continuously.
- Fixed a bug that caused siege towers to spawn invisible.
- Improved the siege weapon reloading behaviour of AI agents that selects which agent will conduct the reloading.
- Fixed a bug that caused defensive siege engines to appear in the siege mission that weren’t built on the campaign map.
-
Added a game option "Slow Down While Giving Orders" that slows the game down by 75% while the player is giving orders.
-
Allied units can now be issued commands while the enemy is retreating. When enemies start routing, around half of the units on the winning side start cheering (ally units that are least likely to reach the enemy units) while the rest continue to pursue the enemy. Any order from the player can cancel the cheering behaviour.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the retreat/done button on the scoreboard from being used while close to a fleeing enemy.
Character Development System
- Reworked the charm skill perk tree. Most of the existing charm skill perks were replaced with new ones. Charm skill perks now also have secondary effects.
- Fixed the known bugged perks and completed the partially implemented perks.
- The Artisan Smith perk now works for companions as well.
- Random clan names are now generated for the player’s clan during character creation.
Clan and Party
- Improved the algorithm that selects the companion's equipment after upgrading them to a noble.
- Workshops are now inherited by the heir after the main hero dies.
- Fixed a bug that caused companions to talk about similar problems in the party consecutively. There’s now a cooldown for each type of complaint.
- Fixed a bug that caused companions to spawn without banners on their shields.
- Fixed a bug that caused companions that were promoted to nobles to have children that are older than them.
- Fixed a bug that caused separated companions to spawn in hostile settlements.
- Fixed a bug that caused castles to stop recruiting despite being below the wage limit.
- Fixed a bug that prevented family members from being able to join tournaments.
- Lord parties are now more intelligent while recruiting troops to avoid troop desertion.
- Fixed a bug that caused some parties to engage on the campaign map even though they were weaker than the party they were targeting.
- Parties are now able to flee to nearby allied parties instead of escaping in the opposite direction of the enemy party that’s chasing them.
- Fixed a bug that caused some parties on the campaign map to get stuck near buildings.
- Fixed a bug that caused disbanding parties to get stuck on the campaign map.
Armies
- NPCs in armies can no longer solve issues.
- Armies will now take their cohesion into account when deciding to start a new siege/raid.
Kingdoms and Diplomacy
- Fixed a bug that caused the relation penalty for executing members of minor/mercenary clans to multiply.
- Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to attack the player after being released from captivity by paying a ransom.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to join a siege after a safe passage agreement.
Economy and Trade
- Reduced item prices overall. Items with higher tiers are reduced more.
- Increased the selling trade penalty of high tier items progressively. The trading penalty when buying hasn't changed.
- Fixed a bug that allowed a town's tax to become negative. The minimum value is now 0.
Crafting
- Added "Crafting History" to the crafting screen. Players can now see and select the last 10 weapons that they've crafted in free mode.
- A better explanation of why the crafting order has failed has been added to the crafted weapon popup.
- The default/inefficient refining recipe is now hidden after the player unlocks the Charcoal Maker perk.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the switching of characters while smithing after selecting a crafting order and switching to the refine/smelt options.
Quests & Issues
-
Added dragon banners and pieces to the Campaign mode which can be acquired by completing the storyline quests. (Not equippable for missions as of yet.)
-
Added missing exclamation marks for quest related heroes and locations.
-
Completing the "Army Needs Supplies" quest will now increase the food of the army.
-
Deliver Herd:
- Updated the selected livestock.
- Removed the partial delivery option.
- Decreased the crime rating penalty from 30 to 20.
- Updated the reward.
-
Needs Manual Laborers:
- Decreased the quest time limit from 30 to 10.
- Updated the maximum prisoner limit to a random number between 30 and 50.
- Added new quest logs.
- Removed the Headman power and relation loss.
-
Lady/Lord Needs a Tutor:
- Fixed a bug that caused the quest hero to get stuck in the player clan if the quest giver died and the quest was cancelled.
-
Village Needs Grain Seeds:
- Updated the success relation gains.
- Updated the grain amount formula.
-
Revenue Farming:
- Increased the duration for gathering all taxes per village.
- Improved some texts and logs.
- Instead of using a pop-up, the player now has to deliver the collected revenue to the quest giver noble or to one of the settlements that belong to them.
- Updated all quest event consequences and conditions.
- Quest event consequences will now be shown as notification.
- Added two new quest events.
- Merged some quest notifications into one notification.
- Player has to have at least 20 healthy troops to start the revenue collection progress.
-
Disrupt Supply Lines:
- Increased the number of settlements that caravans visit to 6.
- The quest caravan now leaves the first town 5 days after the quest initiation.
- Changed the quest caravan party model.
- Changed the quest caravan party base speed to 4.
-
Rescue Your Family:
- Last seen locations of the siblings are now updated after the quest is completed.
- Radagos is now locked while entering the quest hideout.
-
Betting Fraud:
- Decreased quest rewards.
- Decreased the relationship bonus with the counter offer’s hero.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the "Landlord Needs Manual Laborers" quest to be impossible to successfully resolve.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the loading screen to freeze if the "Rival Gang" quest had been taken while having the "Train Troops" or "Rescue Your Family" quests active.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the "Escort Merchant Caravan" quest's caravan trade rumours from updating.
-
Added a pop-up message that notifies the player to recruit more troops if needed while travelling during the "Locate and Rescue Traveller" quest.
-
Added a pop-up that explains the situation after the main party retreats into Radagos' Hideout during the tutorial.
-
The main hero is now healed to 50% of the maximum health after the main party is defeated or has retreated from Radagos' Hideout during the tutorial.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed the main hero to recruit prisoners during the tutorial.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some main storyline quests' remaining days to be set incorrectly.
-
Fixed a bug that displayed incorrect reasons for the player’s inability to accept a quest.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some quest initial dialogues to be empty.
Conversations & Encounters
- Added the ability to create a new party or attach the companion to your own party via a conversation after rescuing a companion during battle.
- Added additional beggar conversation lines.
- Dialogue options are now listed across several pages instead of a long list (max 5 options on each page).
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to answer their own questions in workshops.
- Fixed a bug that caused dialogue to repeat over and over again after rescuing an imprisoned enemy noble.
- Added a dialogue response that lets the player know if a courtship NPC becomes ineligible.
Other
- Renamed Warlord Scale Armor to Scale Warlord Armor.
- Renamed Footman Padded Coat to Padded Footman Coat.
- Pluralised the names of bolt items.
- Battanian Skirmisher, Battanian Veteran Skirmisher, and Battanian Wildling now use an axe, a shield and 2 sets of javelins.
- Removed javelins from Battanian Oathsworn.
- Aserai Mamluk no longer uses maces, instead, they exclusively use iron scimitars.
- Replaced the helmets of Battanian Skirmisher and Veteran Skirmisher with one another.
- Updated the Oathsworn weapon to now have a One-Handed Bearded Axe and added the Highland Throwing Axe.
- The following shields are now of Khuzait culture: Tribal Steppe Shield, Round Steppe Shield, Wicker Square Shield, Wicker Square Tournament Shield, Reinforced Wicker Square Shield, and Wicker Shield.
- Moved Militia troops to Tier 2 and Veteran Militia troops to Tier 3 slots.
- Reduced Half Scaled Barding's armour value to 40 (from 76).
- Reduced Scale Barding's armour value to 50 (from 125).
- Heavy Quarrels now have +3 Piercing Damage and are assigned to the Imperial Sergeant Crossbowman.
- Light Quarrels now have +1 Piercing Damage and are assigned to the Imperial Crossbowman.
- Sturgian Archer now has a skill level of 100 Athletics (was 60), 50 Riding (was 100) and 25 Crossbow (was 15).
- Varyag now has a skill level of 70 Athletics (was 60) and 40 Riding (was 70) and 30 Two-Handed (was 10).
- Sturgian Otroki now has a skill level of 40 Athletics (was 20) and 20 Riding (was 40).
- Varyag Veteran now has a skill level of 80 Riding (was 45), 35 Bow (was 45), 15 Crossbow (was 20) and 80 Throwing (was 100).
- Added a new cheat "campaign.add_supporters_for_main_hero [Number]". This adds supporters to the main clan which are selected from existing notables that already support or don’t support other clans.
- Added a new cheat "facegen.show_debug [0-1]". This enables all of the Build, Weight and Age sliders for body generation.
- Added a new cheat “campaign.list_all_parties_and_armies_of_kingdom”. This shows every party and army of a faction on the campaign map.
- Renamed the Horse, Sumpter Horse, and War Horse classes to Mount, Pack Mount, and War Mount respectively.
- Updated the Imperial culture description.
- Changed village names in Custom Battle to uppercase.
- Fixed a bug that caused notables from incorrect cultures to spawn in some villages.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the hideout boss' companions from cheering when the boss defeated the player during the duel.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a client joined an ongoing match.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when players tried to rotate siege machines at the end of a match.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when cosmetics were disabled.
Art
- Character Customisation: Added around 40 new items, including some high tier battle crowns.
- Added plural suffixes to multiplayer gloves.
Design & Balance
-
Introduced changes to the flag capture system (excluding Siege):
- The closest player to the flag is still the one that dictates whose team is capturing the flag.
- Enemies in the zone near the flag now slow down the capture speed. The more enemies there are, the slower the capture speed. This effect is mitigated if more allies join the fray.
- The match doesn't end if there's an enemy in the zone near the flag even if the morale runs out. If there's an enemy on the final flag, the round continues until the enemy captures the final flag, the enemy is killed or the enemy steps out of the zone near the flag.
Map Related
- Echerion: Fixed a wall LOD that was flickering from a distance.
Other - Miscellaneous
- Updated the kick poll rules. All teammates must now agree to kick the target player in Skirmish and Captain modes.
UI
Changes
-
Updated Player Profiles:
- Reworked the player information shown on the Lobby screen.
- A summary of important player data is displayed in this section.
- The social tab has been reworked into a single Profile page.
- The profile page includes Statistics, Badges, Clan, Bannerlord ID and more.
- Friend and clan member profiles can be accessed from the friend list and clan roster.
-
Added a clan section to the friend panel to see the status of clan members.
-
Earned badges are now shown on the post-battle loot pop-up, together with the earned loot.
-
Added a game option "Report Shouts" that enables/disables other players' shout reports in the chat log.
-
Server filter options "Has Players", "Not Full" and "Has Password Protection" are now saved between game sessions.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented perk selections from being updated in Duel, Team Deathmatch, and Siege.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the end of round UI from displaying a Draw result.
- Fixed layout issues with the player badge visuals.
- Fixed a bug that caused the scoreboard to stay visible if the team selection came up while the scoreboard was enabled.
- Fixed localisation bugs in the Customization tab.
Both
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to take a firepot while kicking.
Art
- Fixed a bug that caused snow particles to look like lines.
- Fixed a bug that caused siege weapons to change direction when destroyed.
Audio
- Added missing sounds for siege engines.
- Updated castle gate breaking sounds.
- Updated siege boulder impacts.
- Fixed a bug that prevented many weapon impact sounds from triggering after a certain distance.
- Fixed a bug that caused some siege engines to have a robotic sound.
- Fixed a bug that prevented firepots from making a sound on some surfaces.
- Fixed a bug that caused sounds to jump around in the 3D space.
- Fixed many minor issues with ambient sounds.
UI
Changes
- Renamed Escape Menu to Pause Menu.
Fixes
- The correct Mixed Formation shouts are now played when the player selects a mixed formation.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the launcher process from closing correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused ballista to be unresponsive to gamepad inputs.
- Fixed localisation issues in the options performance tab.
- Fixed a bug that prevented CTRL+V from working with Build, Weight and Age values.
Performance
- Fixed several spikes related to loading animations from the disk.
- Fixed several spikes related to the animation system.
- Improved the performance of the sound system.
Animations
- Fixed an animation bug that occurred when the player pressed the Use button again while picking up a stone.
- Fixed some technical issues with running animations.
- Corrected the javelin equipping animation.
Combat
- Bastard weapons can now be used as one-handers by using the alternative switch toggle while in two-handed mode. They still switch between one-handed and two-handed mode automatically by wielding/sheathing a shield.
- Players are now able to zoom in while using ballista.
- Reduced the damage of individual projectiles for siege engines that fire multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a bug that caused ranged units to remain unequipped when the Hold Fire order was given.
- Fixed a bug that prevented troops in shield wall formations from attacking the enemy.
- Fixed a bug that caused ranged units in formations that encourage shield usage not to attack.
Modding
-
For further explanation and additional information on the modding changes check the following thread: e1.7.0 Modding Adjustments.
-
Added new dependency types in SubModule.xml & other improvements:
- <DependedModule/> Node now supports the Optional attribute. If Optional is true, the launcher will only check if the Depended module is loaded before the current submodule. If Optional is false, the launcher will also check if the Depended module is enabled or not.
- <ModulesToLoadAfterThis/> Node has been added. Modules given in this scope will be forced to load after the current submodule. Essentially an inverse dependence.
- <IncompatibleModules/> Node has been added. If any module given in this scope exists and is enabled, the module defined in the node will be disabled. Doesn't depend on load order.
- Syntax examples for <ModulesToLoadAfterThis/> and <IncompatibleModules/> have been added to the Native SubModule.xml. DependedModule-Optional syntax has been added to the rest of the SubModule.xmls.
-
Launcher sprite sheets are now located in the Modules/Native/LauncherGUI so that modders can overwrite or add new images for the launcher.
-
Cultural feats have been moved into CultureObject and are now loaded from XMLs. This allows for much easier replacing or adding of new culture-specific advantages/disadvantages.
-
Child, wanderer, notable, lord and rebel hero templates were moved into CultureObject and are now loaded from XMLs.
-
Mercenary troops for each culture can now be determined in XMLs.
-
Added a new XML (weapon_descriptions.xml) to make weapon descriptions moddable.
-
Removed the PartyBase.Leader, MobileParty.Leader variables. Moved the PartyLeader variable to the PartyComponent.
-
Added more informative errors and warnings for invalid/missing XMLs.
-
Made reload animations moddable. They now support up to 15 reload phases.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the covers_head flag and its usage on helmets to crash the game.
-
Added TickRequirement.TickParallel to provide a multithread tick mechanism for scripts. Can be used with OnTickParallel callback.
-
Added a custom base party speed set option for the custom party component.
-
Added custom harness and mount set options for the custom party component.
-
Added the AvoidHostileActions parameter option for custom party component which prevents the party from being hostile with the encountered party.
-
Fixed a crash that occurred in the editor when closing the scene.
-
Fixed a crash that occurred in the editor when trying to add the ladder spawner.
-
Added slope and height filters to the smoothen brush.
-
Added the ability to select the relevant path by selecting any of the path nodes in the editor.
-
Added a tool that checks the validity of destructible states of destructible components.
-
Reinforced the scene problem checking tool with new additions to the navigation mesh controls.
-
Fixed a bug that caused terrain nodes to only be visible from certain angles and distances on newly created terrains.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the modification of newly created terrains.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the importer to create redundant mesh vertices.
-
Fixed the activation delay parameter of the particle system.
[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)
Changed files in this update