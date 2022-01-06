v0.21.17 - More feedback changes and fixes

Hey everyone!

Here comes another update with changes and fixes based on feedback. In many cases, a great game gets all the small things right, which is just one of the reasons why your feedback is so invaluable!

This one contains a bit more than the last one, and will likely be the last smaller update before the bigger changes and additions start again.

Even though I did in the last update post, I want to give another huge welcome to all the new players. The game just hit 200 reviews, and thank you all so much for that! ❤

Recently, the Discord channel also hit 500 members. If you still haven't joined, that is where I am most active and is the best place to talk about Necesse with other players and of course, me. You can join by using this link.

Of course, I also read all feedback given from inside the game, and on the Steam boards.

Another thing I wanted to mention, is that we have an official wiki at https://necessewiki.com. It has some basic information on it already, but is still missing a ton. Anyone can help add to it, so don't hold back!

Thanks so much,

Fair

0.21.17 changelog

Additions:

Added a tip about teams when a friend joins your world.

Added work range tooltip and visualization when hovering a workers priority button.

Changes/misc:

Increased settler work range significantly.

Settlers and raiders will now be able to find much more complex paths.

Crafting simple bullets now no longer requires you to have a gun.

Moved a few crafting recipes around to make more sense.

Items now sink much slower in lava.

Settlers that are angry at you now forget you if you die.

Summons will now attack cave moles while they are moving.

Elder will now hunt targets slightly further away if defend zone allows it.

Your elder and guard settlers will now help you fight Evils Protector, if close enough to their house.

Increased Void Boomerang damage slightly.

Increased Razor Blade boomerang damage slightly.

Torches and consumable food will no longer drop as material death penalty.

Rope now stacks in items of 5.

Enchanting weapons with curses is now much cheaper.

Roasting station now only takes logs to craft.

Increased time it takes for Ancient Vulture eggs to hatch.

Settlers leaving will now stop up if being talked to.

There is now a small cooldown before you can pick up items dropped by yourself.

All players on a settlement team will now get village helper achievement instead of just the one handing it in.

The game will now back up your save to a different file every now and then.

Dungeon entrance now has Void Apprentice defending it instead of Vampires.

Fixes:

Fixed a few issues with mounts causing invisible players.

Fixed possible crash when trying to move a settler that just died.

Fixed rare crash when trying to respawn.

Fixed sometimes being teleported to the wrong location when using recall.

Fixed settlers getting stuck to sides of open fence gates (by temporary removing their collision).