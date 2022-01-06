Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 2

Added/changed:
-
Added a message when a new couple have married
-
"Take from other granaries/warehouses" checkbox now avoids cyclic deliveries
-
The list of resources now divides to columns if too long to fit on screen
-
Added a help entry for seasonal hiring
-
Slightly reduced orchard productivity
Fixed:
-
Crash after moving resources to a cart parking
-
Potentially fixed the "citizens stuck" problem on 2-core processors in early game
-
Could relocate more than two animals to saltworks
-
Crash after demolishing saltworks with livestock
-
Non-rectangular orchard had incorrect outline when selected
-
Some fulling mills and smelteries had incorrect outline when selected
-
Water navigation problems after demolishing or cancelling a fulling mill (will stay in old saves if already happened)
-
Suboptimal pathfinding where buildings were demolished
-
Crash after demolishing a reforestation area being planted
-
Crash on F1 in some cases
-
Another case of buildings on top of each other
Changed files in this update