Ostriv update for 6 January 2022

Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 2

Alpha 4 patch 7 hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added/changed:

  • Added a message when a new couple have married

  • "Take from other granaries/warehouses" checkbox now avoids cyclic deliveries

  • The list of resources now divides to columns if too long to fit on screen

  • Added a help entry for seasonal hiring

  • Slightly reduced orchard productivity

Fixed:

  • Crash after moving resources to a cart parking

  • Potentially fixed the "citizens stuck" problem on 2-core processors in early game

  • Could relocate more than two animals to saltworks

  • Crash after demolishing saltworks with livestock

  • Non-rectangular orchard had incorrect outline when selected

  • Some fulling mills and smelteries had incorrect outline when selected

  • Water navigation problems after demolishing or cancelling a fulling mill (will stay in old saves if already happened)

  • Suboptimal pathfinding where buildings were demolished

  • Crash after demolishing a reforestation area being planted

  • Crash on F1 in some cases

  • Another case of buildings on top of each other

