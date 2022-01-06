[NEWS] 1.9.3 patch release available!

New features:
- Update change graphics to select graphics exactly like in object options (none, fix sprite, 3D obj etc) + checkbox don't change orientation Display picture command: stretch option Facesets in one file Command switch texture Add Deutsch translation
Fixes:
- Necklace ring default icons reverted Wrong behavior with teleport object command with none graphics Error ingame when initial party list empty Game over error when using video as background Wall picture cannot be empty
Changed files in this update