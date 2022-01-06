Hot Fix Nr.3

Saving and loading was only added quite recently. Mostly quite reliable, but there are so many parameters. While watching streamer shalimara I noticed something was off. She saved her creation, restarted sfäre and after loading it, it was not quite the same. She noticed too of course. So I went looking for the bug. She had been using Shape-Morphing so that was the first thing I tried. Turns out... I forgot to save the second shape. Great. Fixed!

Still working on Twitch integration, would be interested to hear what would make sense to add. I'm not that well versed in Twitch. I was thinking I could add actions for new followers, subscribers, bits, raids. Something that looks like this:

YouTube