TBOT - Twitch Bot update for 6 January 2022

Twitchbot v1.2.2

6 January 2022

v1.2.2 update content

  1. Optimized the poll function
  2. Fixed and optimized some functions

Contact

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/hsF7939YW6

