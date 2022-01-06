DevBlog #02

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi there!

We would like to share with you the progression of the winter update that many users have been waiting for.

You can beta test the game that will be updated by following the instructions below.

Ver. 1.2.0.0 is released on beta branch.

You can change from 'Steam - Game Properties - Beta' to beta.

You can use the existing save file as it is, but unexpected problems may occur, so please keep it separately(backup).

If possible : current version -> beta, beta -> beta

If not possible : beta -> current version

Please send a crash report if crash occur!

If you have any problems, please send an email with your save file to the address below.

The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

support@jacktostudios.com

[Character Customization]

You can now play the game by creating your own character rather than a given character.

Create a character full of individuality!







[Difficulty Customization]

Added options that can change the difficulty of the game.

Create your own game and play with others!

[Character System]

Added Character's Level, Stats, and Skills.

Combine various skills to kill the zombies!

[Armor System]

Added armor sets!











[Fishing]

Wouldn't it be nice to take leisurely fishing once in a while in a busy zombie world?

We hope to see you soon with other news.

Thank you for always looking forward to it!