Eternal Return update for 6 January 2022

0.49.0a Hotfix

Eternal Return update for 6 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.49.0a Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from January 6th 02:30 (PT).

The hotfix will require server distribution and a client update.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

(The update could take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

Fixes

  • Mai: Mai dying just after casting Shawl Veil (W) will no longer cause her corpse to be non interactable.
  • Dual Swords: The first cast of Dual Sword Rampage (D) can now be properly queued.
  • Unknown errors will no longer pop up during a match.

