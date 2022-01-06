The 0.49.0a Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from January 6th 02:30 (PT).
The hotfix will require server distribution and a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
(The update could take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)
Fixes
- Mai: Mai dying just after casting Shawl Veil (W) will no longer cause her corpse to be non interactable.
- Dual Swords: The first cast of Dual Sword Rampage (D) can now be properly queued.
- Unknown errors will no longer pop up during a match.
Changed files in this update