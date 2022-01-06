Patch Notes for Early Access Version 2016

Fixes
- Fix for game bugs caused by invalid save files, which included lost progress when returning to the main menu or restarting the game and the tutorial failing to start. Invalid save files are now regenerated to avoid this occurring again in the future.
- NOTE: The above bug was due to save files not properly carrying over from the demo to the full game. As a result of this fix, demo save files from the previous version of the demo will be regenerated, including those carried over to the full game. This will mean that Story, Tactician and Adventure progress and volume/language/controls settings from the demo will be lost. We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause.
- Fix for not being able to use the Spacebar when setting names in Adventure Mode or using the feedback form if that key was assigned to Submit.
- Fix for not being able to navigate buffs and debuffs when using keyboard or controller.
- Fixes for incorrect Japanese text.
These fixes have also been applied to the demo.
Changed files in this update