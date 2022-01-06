 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 6 January 2022

Happy new year update

Share · View all patches · Build 7978769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year guys!

Wish you the best for 2022.

Let's talk about that new update. I've been working on improving the Game Of The Year selection panel to help you out selecting the right game.

Beside those changes, I also added a new tooltip when you create a video game console, to explain what to do while you are creating it. Also custom platforms have been re-balanced a little bit. Your consoles won't get affected by the 1983 crash, but in the CEO difficulty. This parameter is moddable, so modders can customize this setting.

CGS uses larger fonts for tooltips on lower resolutions. On low-end hardware, game creation panel might blink, it shouldn't blink anymore.

Thanks to Menguele, pt-br translations have been improved.

And, that's all for today,

Hope you'll like this tiny update

Have a nice year

xoxo

Binogure

